Bisons 'Opening Weekend' Includes Opening Day, Two 'Kids Cheer Free' Games

March 15, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bisons Baseball returns at the end of the month and just as the kids are starting their spring breaks, we're starting our spring with three great afternoons at the ballpark! Along with an Opening Day at the Ballpark on Friday, March 29 (2pm) that features not one, but TWO Giveaways, the Bisons will also host Opening Weekend, Saturday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31 (1pm) where 'Kids Cheer FREE!' GET YOUR TICKETS

The Bisons host the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in the three-game series. For both 'Kids Cheer FREE' Opening Weekend games, March 30-31, all kids 14-years old and younger can get a free game ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office with the purchase of an adult ticket. Plus, both games will also feature a Pre-Game Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster, Chip and the WCC Racers as well as an in-game Easter Egg Hunt. The game on Sunday will also feature the Bisons customary postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Opening Weekend is the perfect compliment to Opening Day on Friday, March 29 (2pm) that includes a 2024 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway AND a Logo Ice Scraper Giveaway, both compliments of Sahlen's. Help us welcome the Herd back to Buffalo on the great holiday of all of sports, Friday, March 29!

