Slugging Infielder, College Right-Hander Join Stormers

April 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have signed slugging third baseman Cristian Santana and right- hander pitcher Carter Raffield to contracts for the 2024 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

With this latest pair of signings, the Stormers now have 19 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Santana, 27, began his professional career with the LA Dodgers in 2014 and first came to the US in 2017. He had a monster season for Class A+ Rancho Cucamonga in 2018, batting .274 with 24 homers and driving home 109 runs. He reached Class AAA Oklahoma City in 2021, hitting .311 with eight homers in 91 games.

The following year, he went to Cincinnati and spent the season with their Class AAA Louisville affiliate where he swung at a .271 pace with 11 long balls and 67 RBI.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Santana played briefly for Staten Island and for Lake Country (WI) of the American Association in 2023, hitting .238 with four homers.

"Cristian is a bat that will fit in the middle of our order," said Peeples. "We received really good reports on him; supposedly he has a lot of tools."

Raffield, 24, has not pitched competitively since the 2021 season at Clemson University, where he was in his second season. The Cincinnati Reds signed him in 2022, and he remained in their organization until the middle of last season when he was released.

"Raffield's a big guy that has batted injuries and has, more or less, gotten the short end of the stick," said Peeples. "He's healthy now and ready to get going. We have heard he is an awesome kid with a good arm, and we are happy to give him this opportunity."

The Stormers open their attempt to win a third consecutive Atlantic League title, April 25 at Long Island. Five days later, the club will raise the curtain on another season at Clipper Magazine Stadium as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars will visit the Stormers for the first time at 6:45 that evening.

