Ducks Sign World Series Champion & Gold Glove Winner Jackie Bradley Jr.

April 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 14th in professional baseball.

"Jackie is an exceptional talent with a wealth of experience in the game," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to add his veteran leadership and skillset at the plate and in the field to our roster."

Bradley Jr. spent 11 seasons in the Major Leagues, playing with the Boston Red Sox (2013-20, 2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2021), Toronto Blue Jays (2022) and Kansas City Royals (2023). In 1,182 MLB games, he compiled a .225 batting average with 109 home runs, 449 RBIs, 514 runs, 839 hits, 69 stolen bases, 361 walks and a .303 on-base percentage. The Richmond, Va., native helped the Red Sox capture the 2018 World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers. En route, he was named the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player after posting a 1.067 OPS with two homers, nine RBIs, three runs and four walks in the series win over the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old also earned the Rawling Gold Glove Award for center field in 2018 after posting a .982 fielding percentage and recording nine outfield assists. He has a .991 career fielding percentage and 72 assists during his MLB career. The Naples, Fla., resident was selected to play in the 2016 MLB All-Star Game at Petco Park in San Diego and recorded a pair of hits during the AL's 4-2 win. The University of South Carolina alum is a two-time MiLB.com Organization All-Star (2012-13) and earned Baseball America All-Star honors at High Class A (2013) and Triple-A (2015). Bradley Jr. was originally selected in the first round (40th overall) of the 2011 amateur draft.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

