Slugger Returns for Third Season in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed outfielder Logan Hill on Tuesday.

Hill played in 95 games for the Goldeyes in 2021, hitting .233 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs, and 51 RBI. From June 13th through the end of the year (75 games), Hill posted a .416 slugging percentage and collected 25 of his 30 extra-base hits for the season. The Pensacola, Florida native's four base hits and five RBI on June 18th at Kansas City each tied career highs. Hill was one of several Goldeyes' hitters to utilize a wearable bat sensor last season, and led the team in average bat speed at 75.4 miles per hour. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Hill finished 13th in the American Association with 13 doubles during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and hit a TrackMan-confirmed home run that traveled 484 feet on September 5th at St. Paul.

"Logan got off to a slow start, but picked it up after the first month of the season," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. In the second half, he started to drive in more runs and started getting himself into better counts that he could take advantage of. I'm a big fan of Logan. He likes playing for us and really enjoys Winnipeg, so I'm glad that we have him back in the fold."

Hill enters his eighth season of professional baseball with a lifetime .252 batting average and .429 slugging percentage in 655 games played. The 28-year-old has averaged 81 runs scored, 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 61 walks per 162 games during his career. Hill was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round in 2015 out of Troy University (Troy, Alabama), and was twice voted an all-star during his time in the Pirates' farm system. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound outfielder ranked in the top-10 in his league in home runs three times in a four-year stretch from 2015-18. Hill was assigned to the prestigious Arizona Fall League in 2017, and appeared in Major League spring training games for the Pirates from 2018-20.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 10 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

