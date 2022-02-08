Cougars Add Former Red Sox Outfielder Bryce Brentz

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have signed former Boston Red Sox outfielder Bryce Brentz.

Brentz last played in 2019 for Boston's Triple-A affiliate, the Pawtucket Red Sox. The right-hander then appeared in 95 games and batted .216 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs.

"We are excited to have Bryce with us," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "He took some time off but wanted to continue his career and get back to the big leagues. He is hungry and we expect him to be a huge addition to our lineup."

Brentz was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft and made his major league debut in 2014. He went on to appear in 34 games for Boston in 2014 and 2016.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native spent a significant amount of time with the Pawtucket Red Sox, highlighted by 26 RBI and eight home runs in 59 games in 2015. He battled with injuries throughout his career, missing the beginning of the 2016 season before hitting .279 with 1 home run and 7 RBI in 25 games with Boston.

In 2017, Brentz was named an International League Mid-Season All-Star and the winner of the Triple-A Home Run Derby with 36 home runs. Brentz graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2009 and was named an All-American his senior year.

2022 Kane County Cougars Signings

OF Bryce Brentz

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

C BJ Lopez

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.

