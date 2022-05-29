Sloppy Start and Strikeouts Spoil Series Opener in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Owlz allowed runs early, often, and rather easily, a recipe for a fourth-straight loss.

NoCo's (0-4) woes in Saturday's 10-2 loss weren't limited to the hurlers, however.

Offensively, even though they matched the Mustangs' (1-3) eight hits, the Owlz only offered up a single extra-base hit. They struck out 16 times. They went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs scored at least one run in each of the first five innings and earned their first win of the season.

Owlz southpaw starter Jerryell Rivera (L, 0-1) looked rusty. Here's how he fared against the first five batters he faced: hit-by-pitch, walk, single, walk, walk. Of his first 18 pitches, he threw 15 balls, bringing home two easy runs in the process. Alex Nielsen helped dodge definite disaster by turning a double play with runners on second and third.

But that first inning was just a taste. The next one started the same exact way, with a hit batsman and a walk. Then Rivera hit another guy, and a groundout-single-sac fly combo over the next three at-bats brought home three more runs.

Alex Jackson did jerk a two-run homer to put the Owlz on the board in the third inning. The blast became Jackson's first of the season, and also the first one given up by Billings' Logan Dubbe.

Overall, Dubbe dominated in his debut with the Mustangs, striking out nearly a third of the batters he faced. But he only lasted 4.2 innings, giving way for Jean Correa (W, 1-0) to earn the dub.

Following Jackson's jack, Jackson Raper immediately responded with a solo shot to open the home half of the third. Then, in the fourth, Billings bashed back-to-back big flies. They came with two outs, and they came off Jesse Bolt after he entered for Rivera to start that fourth inning.

Bolt surrendered one more earned run in the fifth after Nick Ultsch knocked in his club's ninth run of the game.

Seth Strong sliced a single that scored Euro Diaz in the eighth, but a Jacob Kline RBI triple that same inning made the Mustangs' lead seven runs again. That's where it would ultimately stay.

Four NoCo hitters struck out multiple times. In fact, Diaz and Jordan Garr were the only two starters to not strike out.

With two hits apiece, Jackson, Strong, and Diaz combined for six of the Owlz eight hits, providing the only spark on a night that was otherwise dark from the very start.

NoCo needs a much better beginning to its Sunday matinee matchup with the Mustangs. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

