5-Run Third Inning Leads PaddleHeads Past Voyagers

Great Falls, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads never led at any point in Saturday's game 1 defeat opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. After Missoula's offense went quiet for a bulk of the night Saturday, the winds would shift for Missoula in the third inning of action Sunday. The PaddleHeads would bat around the order in the inning bringing 5 runs home to take a 5-0 lead.

That offensive outburst would prove to be plenty as Missoula's bullpen would shut down the Voyagers the rest of the way in a 9-1 victory to even the series.

Brandon Riley got the party started in the third with a 2-run double into left centerfield. Lamar Sparks also chipped in during the rally with an RBI single through the left side that scored Riley from second. It would only be the start of another strong offensive performance for Sparks who would finish the game 3-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

After the 5 run birage, the Missoula offense would not get on the scoreboard again until the 7th.

However, Missoula's bullpen made sure that the Voyagers never would have an opportunity to fight its way back into the action. In 4 2/3 innings of work, Missoula's pen would allow no runs on only 2 hits while striking out 6. Southpaw Quintin Longrie was the highlight in two innings of work finishing with 3 strikeouts. The Southern California native would also not allow a single baserunner in those two innings.

Great Falls' offense would have opportunities to break through offensively as the game rolled along. However, Missoula's pitching staff would never waiver. The Voyagers finished the game 1-for-20 in the game with runners in scoring position. Furthermore, the Voyagers only collected one hit with a runner on base in the contest.

The PaddleHeads would put the game away for good in the seventh thanks to a three run rally that gave Missoula a comfortable 8-1 advantage. Designated hitter Nick Gatewood drove in a pair in the innings with a single to highlight his strong night at the plate. The Georgia native has collected 5 hits in the series so far and finished 3-for-5 with a run scored, and 2 RBIs.

The rubber match of a three game set Monday between the PaddleHeads (4-1), and Voyagers (4-1) will have something on the line for both teams in the early going of the 2022 season as both teams will look for the upper hand early in the Pioneer League Northern Division standings.

First pitch of the series finale from the Electric City is set for 1 p.m. Hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

