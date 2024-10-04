SLC Stars Announce 2024-25 Basketball Staff

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today that Isaiah Fox, Bret Burchard, James Mays, and Jia Perkins will return as assistant coaches for Steve Wojciechowski as he enters his second season as the team's head coach. Nick Madray will join the staff to serve as assistant coach/video coordinator, along with Myck Kabongo, who will be the team's assistant coach/player development. Other new additions to the staff include Abigail Abvia as head athletic trainer, Garrett Blakey as strength and conditioning coach, and Will Cohen as the team's equipment manager.

Stars general manager Marquis Newman, who also serves as the director of scouting for the Utah Jazz, returns for his third season leading basketball operations. Katie Benzan joins Newman to serve as assistant general manager for the Stars. Jonathan Rinehart returns as team president for his eighth-consecutive season, while entering his twentieth season with the Jazz organization.

As a new addition to the staff, Nick Madray will serve as assistant coach/video coordinator for the staff, following a three-year international playing career with teams in Poland, England, and Canada, while most recently serving two seasons as a graduate assistant for Eastern Michigan.

Myck Kabongo joins the Stars after a standout college career at Texas (2011-13) and G League playing stints with the Austin Spurs, Texas Legends, Indiana (Fort Wayne) Mad Ants, Birmingham Squadron, and Raptors 905. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada native most recently played professionally for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League before joining the Stars' coaching staff.

Also returning from last year's Stars staff are Pete Clark, director of basketball operations; Michelle Anumba, director of medical service and Jazz PT/ATC; Kevin Bravo, assistant athletic trainer; and Gabe Long, Jazz & Stars team security.

In his first season with the franchise, Wojciechowski led the Stars to a 20-14 record in the 2023-24 G League regular season, recording an eleven-game win streak (March 2 through March 30), and making his first playoff appearance as a G League head coach.

Wojciechowski and the Stars staff kick off the 2024-25 season on the road against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Nov. 9, before making their home debut at the Maverik Center on Monday, Nov. 18 versus the Rip City Remix (Portland Trail Blazers affiliate).

