Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with San Diego Clippers
October 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the San Diego Clippers receiving a second-round draft pick in the 2025 G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights of Yauhen Massalski.
Massalski, 6-10/245, appeared in 27 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.
