Slammers Fall to Crushers in Game One 7-6

August 30, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





The Slammers jumped on the board early tonight thanks to an RBI from Harrison Bragg in the bottom half of the 1st inning. The Crushers would get that run back in the top of the 2nd inning on a sacrifice fly from Logan Farrar.

There would be more scoring in the 3rd inning for both teams. In the top half, Karl Ellison led off the inning with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Bryan De La Rosa, giving the Crushers a 2-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Slammers would take a 3-2 lead thanks to an RBI double from Dash Winningham- bringing home Chaz Meadows and Clayton Harp.

The Slammers lead didn't last long as the Crushers tied it up in the 4th inning on a sac fly from Jake Veith. The Crushers would add 2 more runs in the top of the 7th inning after Karl Ellison hit a 2-run home run, giving the Crushers a 5-3 lead.

The Slammers would answer back with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the 7th inning. Defensive miscues from the Crushers allowed the Slammers to crawl back into this game. Chaz Meadows and Clayton Harp were the two men who crossed the plate.

The Crushers wasted no time getting their lead back. In the top of the 8th inning Logan Farrar hit a 2-run home run to give his team a 7-5 lead.

The Slammers would add one more run in the bottom of the 8th thanks to a broken bat RBI single from Jimmy Roche, but it wouldn't be enough as they fall to the Crushers 7-6.

Kit Fowler did enough tonight to keep the Slammers in this game as he pitched 6 innings, giving up 3 runs on 4 hits, struck out 5 while only walking 1. Fowler would get a no decision in the game.

The Crushers came in with a plan to get a lot of their pitches some work, and they followed through with that plan. Their starter, Pat Ledet, only pitched 3 innings. Over those 3 innings Ledet allowed 3 runs. He would get a no decision.

With the loss, the Slammers fall to 39-55 on the season and have now lost 6 in a row. The Crushers move to 53-41 with the win. The Slammers will look to end their losing streak and tie this series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is:Dash Winningham (1-3, 2 RBI).

