Sky Carp's First-Ever "Select-A-Seat" Event Is Tomorrow Night

March 15, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp will host their first ever "Select-A-Seat" event tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 16 from 5pm to 7pm and Saturday, March 19 from 10am to 12pm at ABC Supply Stadium. Fans can expect to see the best season ticket seat locations available for the coming 2022 Sky Carp baseball season.

This event is open to the public; attendees will have an opportunity to see the best ABC Supply Stadium has to offer (including premium hospitality spaces), select a potential seat within the stadium to envision what it would be like to sit there, and purchase those seats the very same day.

"With baseball season right around the corner, it is a great opportunity to see the best seats available and what it means to be a part of the Sky Carp Family, said Drew Olstead, Vice President of Sales." Fans will be able to paint a great mental picture of what they will see in the coming season from their very own seat!

Sky Carp season ticket members can expect a lot more than just their seats with a membership. Some perks include discounts off the gate price, merchandise discounts, invites to special events, batting practice passes, payment plans, and much more.

Season ticket memberships start at $560 per seat.

Looking to get away for the weekends? The weekender membership might be for you. At $396 per seat, members of this plan receive tickets to every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday home game and receive a few special perks as well.

For more information contact the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

The Sky Carp season begins Tuesday, April 12th and continues through September 4th with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Beloit.

