Loons Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, are pleased to announce the Loons 2022 coaching staff.

Previously announced in January, Austin Chubb will return as the Great Lakes Loons manager during the 2022 season.

Chubb has served as a coach in the Dodgers organization since 2016. In 2022, he led Great Lakes to a record-breaking year that saw the Loons hit 187 home runs, and lead the team to a 63-57 record.

Chubb, 32, played college ball at Florida Southern and was drafted in the 21st round of the 2012 draft by the Washington Nationals. The Lake Mary, Florida native appeared in a total of 91 minor league games, including 1 with the Loons in 2015, making him the first Loons alum to manage the club. The former catcher was part of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2015 championship team that was managed by former Loons skipper Bill Haselman (2014).

The Loons 2022 coaching staff includes hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka (third year with the Dodgers), pitching coach David Anderson (third year with the Dodgers), bench coach Elian Herrera (fourth year with the Dodgers), and assistant pitching coach TBA.

Nasiatka, 32, served as the hitting coach with the Dodgers Low-A Affiliate Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in 2021.

Anderson, 27, served as the pitching coach for the Dodgers Arizona League team last season.

Herrera, who played for the Loons in parts of the 2007 and 2009 seasons, returns for his second season in Great Lakes. Herrera also played in parts of four Major League seasons from 2012-15, including two seasons with the Dodgers in 2011-12.

The support staff for the Loons includes Ethan Quarles (Performance Coach), Griffin Boyte (Athletic Trainer), back for his second season with the Loons, and Dagin Renck (Video Associate).

The coaching staff and Loons will make their 2022 debut on Friday, April 8, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Come join us for Opening Day and Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank. Tickets are available at Loons.com or by calling the ticket office at 989-837-BALL.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

