Timber Rattlers Announce Alternate Jerseys for 2022

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be wearing eight alternate jerseys during the 2022 season and it is time to unveil most of the looks for this season!

Brewers Sunday: These jerseys are inspired by the Milwaukee Brewers road jerseys from 1972 to 1984. The Timber Rattlers will wear these jerseys during ten of the twelve Sunday home games this season.

Wisconsin Udder Tuggers: It's a new, dark blue color the Udder Tuggers this year. The familiar cow-pattern are still visible along with the cowbell patch on the left shoulder. The Udder Tuggers take the field from June 2 through June 5.

Star Wars™: The alternate jerseys that started it all return from a galaxy far, far away with a distinct look based on the armor of a certain bounty hunter in the classic science fiction series. The Force will be with the Rattlers on Saturday, June 25.

Military Appreciation: These jerseys have a desert camouflage pattern and a American flag on the right shoulder. It will be a patriotic day at the ballpark on Sunday, July 3.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond: Marvel has teamed up with the Rattlers for these jerseys right off the design table of Tony Stark. Arc reactor not included with the jerseys that will be worn by the team on Saturday, July 23.

Wisconsin Brats: The Brats are back in town on Friday, September 9. These are the cream-colored jerseys that were worn last year for Bratoberfest. Sorry. The lederhosen-like pants have to stay with us.

Yooper Day: The flannel look is cool and these jerseys are inspired by our friends from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to be worn on Saturday, September 10.

The team will also be wearing Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin jerseys as part of Copa de la Diversión at home on May 7, June 29, and August 26. These jerseys will be unveiled soon.

Fans will be able to bid on seven of the eight alternate jerseys this season. The Yooper alternate jerseys will be reused in 2023 and auctioned off next year. All proceeds from the auctions will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the team's official 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. This year's auctions will be run through MiLB Auctions. Links to each auction - along with scheduled end times - will be shared through Timber Rattlers social media channels when the auctions are live.

Here are the start and end dates of each auction*:

Alternate Jersey Start Date End Date

Wisconsin Udder Tuggers Tuesday, May 31 Sunday, June 5

Star Wars Tuesday, June 21 Sunday, June 26

Military Appreciation Tuesday, June 28 Sunday, July 3

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Tuesday, July 19 Sunday, July 24

Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin Tuesday, August 23 Sunday, August 28

Wisconsin Brats Tuesday, September 6 Sunday, September 11

Brewers Sunday Tuesday, September 6 Sunday, September 11

*-Start and end dates are subject to change

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8 at 6:40pm.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

