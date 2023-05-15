Sky Carp to Televise 15 Games on Local Affiliates

BELOIT. -- The Beloit Sky Carp are extremely excited to announce that, thanks to Major League Baseball and Gray TV forging a partnership, 15 Sky Carp home games will be broadcast locally throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

The games will be broadcast on the digital channels of both WIFR-23 out of Rockford and WMTV-15 out of Madison.

"We are very grateful that we've been able to work out a deal with our two partner stations to air these 15 games," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "We know being able to view games from home is incredibly important to our fan base, and we are excited to showcase what we do at ABC Supply Stadium to new fans in the area."

In Rockford, the channels will be available on JIFR Circle Network, while Madison viewers will be able to pick up the games on their antennas via GMTV.

The first three broadcasts will occur this weekend against the South Bend Cubs.

TV Broadcast Schedule

Friday, May 19 vs. South Bend (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, May 20 vs. South Bend (3:05 p.m.)

Sunday, May 21 vs. South Bend (1:05 p.m.)

Friday, June 30 vs. South Bend (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 vs. South Bend (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, July 2 vs. South Bend (6:35 p.m.)

Friday, July 21 vs. Quad Cities (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22 vs. Quad Cities (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, July 23 vs. Quad Cities (1:05 p.m.)

Friday, August 11 vs. Peoria (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, August 12 vs. Peoria (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, August 13 vs. Peoria (1:05 p.m.)

Friday, September 1 vs. Wisconsin (6:35 p.m.)

Saturday, September 2 vs. Wisconsin (6:05 p.m.)

Sunday, September 3 vs. Wisconsin (1:05 p.m.)

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

