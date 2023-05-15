Toyota Road Report, Cubs Begin Crucial Set with Sky Carp

It feels like every time the Cubs and the Sky Carp meet these days there's something valuable on the line. Last August it was a chance for both teams to take control of their playoff destiny and South Bend dominated in a six-game series at home to bolster their playoff hopes.

Their last meeting came as South Bend kicked off their first home series of the year, and possibly with revenge at the forefront of their minds Beloit came out hot and won three of the first four at Four Winds Field. However, the Cubs got the last laugh clobbering their ornithological opponents 9-1 and 10-2 in the final two games to share the spoils of the series.

This series should have an almost August flair to it. With 25% of the season now behind us, and halfway through the first half if you will, the Cubs have 33 games to try to win the first half crown in the Midwest League West Division and clinch a playoff spot. It's a barn burner right now atop the standings with Beloit at 20-12 pacing the way but South Bend, Cedar Rapids, and Peoria all sitting 2.5 games back with identical 18-15 marks. Lance Rymel's group have maintained the best run differential for a long time in the West, currently at +14, with the Sky Carp eight games above .500 despite being just +1 run on the campaign.

Even with this being already the second matchup of the year with these two clubs, it's a very different looking affair this time around, especially with all the transactions South Bend has made in the past 10 days. With that being said let's check out some players from both sides that could help decide this important clash.

Players to watch on Beloit...

Jake Thompson, 1B: Thompson is not a guy you'll hear discussed a ton by minor league bloggers or Marlins prospect writers because he was a five-year college player, went undrafted, and is in year two of pro baseball at age 25 (while being in High-A). But give the former Oklahoma State Cowboy some credit because all he's done is produce. Last year in 34 Low-A games he slashed .292/.397/.475, while drawing 20 walks. This year, in High-A, he's been one of the most productive batters in the Sky Carp lineup. He's played in 22 games so far but he's kept it difficult for Manager Billy Gardner Jr. to keep his bat out of the lineup, producing an impressive .422 OBP and .542 SLG, leading the team with a .964 OPS and four homers.

Davis Bradshaw, OF: Bradshaw was formerly an 11th round pick out of junior college by the Marlins back in 2018. He's got terrific bat-to-ball skills that have showcased at each and every level but hasn't yet shown an ability to hit for power. After playing 70 games in High-A last year, Bradshaw finished the campaign with 27 games in AA-Pensacola. Now back with the Sky Carp for the second time, the 25-year-old has become a hitting machine. Currently his average sits at .392 which is best in the Midwest League and his on-base percentage clocks in at .471, good enough for second best. Bradshaw has increased his walk rate this year but still is lacking in the power department with 25 of his 29 hits being singled and the four extra-base hits all doubles.

Yiddi Cappe, SS: 3B: The Marlins #7 prospect was electric against the Cubs the first go around, going 8-for-23 with two homers, five extra-base hits, and seven RBIs. He even had a flair for the dramatic when he followed a mammoth blast to left with a huge bat flip and then a 'rock the baby' as he neared home plate. Cappe turned 22 earlier this year and his 22 RBIs are good enough for first on the team (seven more than the next most), and fourth most in the league. He's also fourth in the league in hits with 34.

Players to watch on South Bend...

James Triantos, 2B/3B: The South Bend infield depth is getting deeper and better as the season progresses, and with the addition of the Cubs #11 prospect last week and the expectation of a soon-to-be return from Ed Howard, South Bend fans may soon be spoiled on the infield like they were last year with the outfield. Triantos hit over .700 as a senior in high school before he was drafted in the second round by the Cubs in 2021. In 113 games in Low-A last year as a 19-year-old, the Virginia product batted .272, with seven homers, and 50 RBIs. Last week he joined South Bend after a knee procedure in the spring and batted .313 in his first series including a game-winning base knock in the 11th yesterday.

Ezequiel Pagan, OF: Hitting is hard. Well Ezequiel Pagan never got that message, maybe his e-mail is down. Last year the 22-year-old outfielder batted an impressive .292 in 104 games with Myrtle Beach and after breaking late from camp this year has ripped apart MWL pitching in his first few weeks. Pagan went 0-for-9 over the weekend and is still batting an incredible .385. Last Tuesday he tallied three hits, then three more on Wednesday, plus two on Thursday, not to mention drawing a pair of walks over that stretch. Pagan may well be seeing the ball better than anyone on the roster, and maybe even as well as anyone in the league right now.

Connor Noland, RHP: Noland has quite the background, as we've talked about many times. A two-sport phenom in high school, Noland went to Arkansas as both a starting pitcher and a quarterback. As a freshman he got some time at QB, including one start, but chose baseball ad become the team's Friday night starter by his final season. Noland dominated in each of his postseason outings and dazzled at the College World Series. Last week he had his best outing as a pro, holding down the Wisconsin offense over five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and not walking a batter. He'll take the ball and try to set the tone in game one tomorrow night.

Schedule (all times are Eastern)...

Tuesday, May 16 - 7:05 PM: RHP Connor Noland vs. RHP Holt Jones

Wednesday, May 17 - 12:05 PM: RHP Cade Horton vs. Poland

Thursday, May 18 - 7:35 PM: RHP Richard Gallardo vs. RHP Gabe Bierman

Friday, May 19 - 7:35 PM: RHP Tyler Santana vs. Sanchez

Saturday, May 20 - 4:05 PM: RHP Manuel Espinoza vs. Williams

Sunday, May 21 - 2:05 PM: RHP Brandon Birdsell vs LHP Zach King

Catch the entire six-game series in Beloit on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT, online at wsbtradio.com, or on MiLB.com with Brendan King on the call for game one and Max Thoma on the call the rest of the series.

