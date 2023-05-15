Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

May 15, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - Sunday, May 21, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Fort Wayne Tincaps (San Diego Padres)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, May 16 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, May 17 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, May 18 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, May 19 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, May 20 at 7:05 PM

- Sunday, May 21 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The game on Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. WDTN's Sports Director, Jack Pohl, will join Saturday, and Sunday's broadcast as color commentator.

TICKETS

Limited tickets remain for this homestand. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,453 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Hunter Parks

- Wednesday: Chase Petty

- Thursday: Javi Rivera

- Friday: Thomas Farr

- Saturday: Julian Aguiar

- Sunday: Jose Acuna

Team update:

Dragons outfielder Blake Dunn was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month and Midwest League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

The Dragons have added star prospect Chase Petty to their starting pitching rotation and he is tentatively scheduled to start at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, May 17. Petty is rated by many prospect services as the #1 pitching prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He was acquired prior to the start of the 2022 season from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for major league starter Sonny Gray. Petty, 20, was the Twins first round draft pick in 2021 out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey. He split the 2022 season between Dayton and Daytona. He made seven starts with the Dragons, going 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA. Petty is a hard-thrower with a fastball that has reached 100 MPH, but he also features excellent control. He has issued only 32 walks in 103 innings as a professional. He was activated from the injured list last week and made his 2023 debut with the Dragons in Peoria.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, May 16

National Anthem Performer: Monticello Elementary

God Bless America Performer: Bellcreek Intermediate School

Dragons Present: Fairy Godmother Events

- Wednesday, May 17

National Anthem Performer: Cline Elementary

Dragons Present: Clinton Massie Marching Band

- Thursday, May 18

National Anthem Performer: Beavercreek High School Women's Choir

Spotlight on Dayton: Funk Lab

- Friday, May 19

National Anthem Performer: Lehman Limelighters

Honor Guard: Unicoi County High School JROTC

God Bless America Performer: Edwin D Smith School

DJ Banana

Dragons Present: Catalyst a cappella

- Saturday, May 20

National Anthem Performer: Bethel Elementary

Honor Guard: Stebbins High School AFJROTC

Spotlight on Dayton: Pro Cheer Lions

- Sunday, May 21

o National Anthem Performer: Ankeney Middle School Choir

o Honor Guard: West Chester Police Department

o Princess Jade

o Dragons Present: Madison Mohawks Steel Drum Band

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, May 16: The Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $10,000 once again! The raffle will run from Tuesday, May 9 with the winning ticket being drawn during the middle of the 7th inning at the Dragons game on Sunday, May 21.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between May 16 and May 21.

- $5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

- $10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

- $20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

- $40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

The Dragons Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College, will be honoring Grace Koenig on Tuesday, May 16 as the first Academic All-Star of the 2023 season. Grace is currently a College Credit Plus student at Edison State Community College and plans to become a veterinarian. On May 16, Grace will receive a VIP tour of the ballpark and be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dragons Foundation during a pregame presentation. To learn more about the Dragons Academic All-Star program, please visit daytondragons.com/academicallstar.

Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, May 17: Home Run for Life, presented by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, is back honoring 10-year-old Garrett Fritz. The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. Garrett will be recognized on the field during an inning break, with his family and support team, to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Thursday, May 18: Cincinnati Bengals' Logan Wilson will throw out the first pitch before Thursday's game in advance of the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health and powered by Clear Vision on Wednesday, June 14. Get your tickets today at loganwilsonsoftball.com.

Friday, May 19: Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and a Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

The Community All Stars program, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will honor Ohio Task Force 1 for their efforts in Urban Search and Rescue nationwide. The Dragons Community All-Stars program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Saturday, May 20: The Dragons Hometown Heroes Program, presented by Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Resonant Sciences, will shine the spotlight on a special group of airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as our Hometown Heroes. On Saturday, May 20, the Dragons will honor service members who have recently returned home from deployment to celebrate missed milestones with their families.

Sunday, May 21: The Dayton Dragons will be honoring their first veteran of the 2023 season as part of the Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource, on Sunday, May 21. Sergeant Martin served in the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. To nominate a veteran or learn more about Sergeant Martin, visit daytondragons.com/veteransalute.

Kettering Health will be joining the Dayton Dragons for Strike Out Stroke. Kettering Health will be on the plaza to promote stroke detection, prevention, and treatment, as well as honoring a stroke survivor that will be throwing out the first pitch. They will have giveaways, games, a photo booth and more!

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

Approved Dragons marks, logos, photos, and videos can be found here: https://daytondragonscs.box.com/s/vawqwub6gite6ajcinn14j6k6eb73tj9

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at beautiful Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. Contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or go to daytondragons.com. For more information, please visit the following links:

- 2023 Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/team/schedules

- Season Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

- Group and Hospitality Options: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/groupoutings

- Single Game Tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.