Skeeters to Hold "Guaranteed Win" Promotion on Friday Night

June 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters have announced a "Guaranteed Win" promotion for their game on Friday night at Constellation Field against the High Point Rockers.

If the Skeeters do not win Friday night, all fans in attendance will receive a free voucher to attend a future Skeeters game.

"In light of the recent losing streak, we are going to break out all the stops to end it," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill. "It's a win-win situation for our fans because if we lose, they get a free Skeeters ticket for a later date. And when we win, we inch closer to a first-half title and a playoff spot."

The Skeeters are mired in a seven-game losing streak, which matches the longest losing streak in franchise history. Despite the losing streak, the Skeeters still hold a four-game lead for first place in the Freedom Division of the Atlantic League and have a magic number of five to clinch the first-half Freedom Division title.

Along with the potential giveaway of a free Skeeters ticket, the team will host several other "good-luck" promotions in the hopes of ending the losing streak.

Fans can purchase $7 field-box tickets to sit in Sections 7, 14 and 21 at Constellation Field. The Skeeters will also be pushing back Friday's first pitch to 7:07 p.m. from its original scheduled time of 7:05 p.m.

Some of the other spectacles for Friday's game will include the trotting of an alpaca around the warning track prior to first pitch, temporary wishing wells placed around the ballpark in which fans can toss coins into and "Knock on Wood" stations around the ballpark as well.

Friday's game at Constellation Field will also be Women's Veterans Night, sponsored by Grace After Fire. The team will be honoring 11 women's veterans throughout the game. Several of the women's veterans set to be honored will propel into center field at Constellation Field from a helicopter prior to first pitch.

The Skeeters will be wearing special-edition patriotic-themed jerseys Friday night that will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds donated to Grace after Fire. Following the game, the Skeeters will be holding their annual Friday Fireworks show.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, begin their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field.

