Bees Stun Ducks With 11 Unanswered Runs En Route To Win

June 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Central Islip, NY) - The New Britain Bees (31-27) defeated the Long Island Ducks (36-22) 11-4 at Bethpage Ballpark on Wednesday night to even up the three-game midweek series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (5-4) earned the win after allowing four runs on eight hits across seven innings of work while striking out four and hitting a batter. Long Island starting pitcher Joe Iorio registered a no-decision, surrendering four runs on six hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking one and striking out four.

Long Island sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom half of the second inning versus Lara, scoring four runs on five hits to open up a 4-0 advantage, highlighted by RBI singles from David Washington and Steve Lombardozzi, along with a two-run double off the bat of Rey Fuentes. Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fifth, New Britain got even with one big swing of the bat against Iorio as Darren Ford cracked a game-tying three-run home run to left centerfield, his second roundtripper of the season. In the top of the sixth, the Bees gave the Ducks a little dose of their own medicine, batting around while plating five runs on six hits in the process to take their first lead of the evening 9-4, with the big blow being by a go-ahead grand slam home run to right centerfield produced by Logan Moore off losing pitcher Vin Mazzaro (2-4), his third big fly in 2019 and first grand slam of his professional baseball career. The four-bagger with the bases loaded was the second recorded by the boys from the Hardware City on the year, both taking place at Bethpage Ballpark, with the last coming courtesy of Alexi Amarista on May 19th as part of 9-3 triumph by New Britain in a ballgame also started by Lara. The visitors put the icing on the cake with two more runs in the top of the eighth to give the matchup its final score of 11-4 by way of consecutive run-scoring base knocks from Jason Rogers and Jonathan Galvez as it turned out to be all smiles for the Bees, who notched both their 16th multi-home run game and come-from behind win of the campaign and fifth triumph when trailing by three or more runs. Ford led the way with three of the 16 hits for New Britain as they picked up ten or more hits in a single contest for the 21st time overall while also improving to 9-2 in games played on a Wednesday.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Monday, July 1st when they host the Liberty Division rival Somerset Patriots in the opener of a five-game series and eight-game homestand to close out the First Half of the 2019 Regular Season schedule. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Martin Rosol Dollar Monday in the Hardware City, as the Bees will offer ONE DOLLAR FIELD BOX TICKETS AND ONE DOLLAR MARTIN ROSOL HOT DOGS to all guests!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.