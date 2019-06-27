Blue Crabs to Rebrand as Monuments for Fourth of July Series

Waldorf, MD (28.9 miles from the National Mall) - Waldorf, Maryland is the great city that the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have called home since the inaugural 2008 season. For three nights in July, the second, third, and fourth, the most patriotic time of the calendar year, the baseball team in the shadows of our nation's capital will rebrand as the Southern Maryland Monuments.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are a professional baseball team in Charles County, Maryland, playing America's pastime in the backyard of our great nation's capital. Under 30 miles from Regency Furniture Stadium sits the United States Capitol, The White House, and the National Mall that includes many of America's great monuments, such as the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and the US Marine Corps War Memorial. These three iconic statues, representing three significant moments that define America as a nation will be featured on the Monuments' jerseys during the Monumental Fun Series.

In addition to the name change, the players' jerseys, hats, and select team apparel, available in the Team Store, will feature the Southern Maryland Monuments logo. One-third of the jerseys will feature the Washington Monument, another third with the Lincoln Memorial, with the final third featuring the US Marine Corps War Memorial. The uniforms' color scheme includes Old Glory Red and Old Glory Blue, the official colors of the American flag.

To cap off the celebration of the organization's close ties and proximity with our nation's capital, on the Fourth of July, the Monuments players will have the jerseys off of their backs auctioned off to fans. The Fourth of July could very well be the final game in Monuments history, and only a select few will be able to call a game used and signed Monuments jersey their own, thanks to the jersey auction sponsored by the Southern Maryland Business Network, with all proceeds going to Our Place Waldorf, an area soup kitchen.

