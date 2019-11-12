Skeeters to Debut Sensory-Friendly Night at 2019 Sugar Land Holiday Lights

November 12, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they've added a Sensory-Friendly Night to their 2019 Sugar Land Holiday Lights schedule on Thursday, Dec. 5. This will be the inaugural Sensory-Friendly Night as part of Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

The volume of music played around Constellation Field will be considerably lowered and a sensory-friendly safe room will be available for patrons. All kids in attendance on Dec. 5 will receive a voucher for free s' mores.

Gates open for Sensory-Friendly Night at 6 p.m. and the event will run until 9 p.m. Tickets for Sensory-Friendly Night at Sugar Land Holiday Lights are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and kids, with children under three years old granted free admission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-HITS.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, featuring over three million lights, daily appearances from Santa Claus, a carnival, vendors for holiday shopping and more, will open on Friday, Nov. 22, and will run through Jan. 4. Visit sugarlandholidaylights.com for more information on ticketing, theme nights and how to become a vendor or sponsor for the event.

Visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.