Atlantic League to Host Two Mini-Camp Tryouts Next Spring

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), in conjunction with Prospect Dugout, today announced it will host two Professional Baseball Tryout Mini-Camps in spring, 2020.

The first mini-camp will take place at the Boombah Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. from March 30 - April 2. The second mini-camp will follow at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz. from April 6 - 9.

"Our goal is to provide players with the best possible opportunity to get back into pro ball or sign their first professional contract," said Prospect Dugout CEO and former Atlantic League player/coach Craig Maddox. "We are excited about our partnership with the ALPB. Their commitment to sign 34 players from our 2020 tryouts is truly an unprecedented opportunity for players. We are looking forward to seeing the talent on display as they compete over the four-day event."

During each tryout, participants will be divided into eight teams, each of which will be led by one of the eight field managers from the Atlantic League. Teams will compete in four 10-inning games, with first pitch each day scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Prior to the game each day, teams will take on-field batting practice and participate in an extended professional infield/outfield session.

Pitchers will face 24 batters, and hitters will get three to four at-bats each day as they showcase their skills through training and live-gameplay. The structure of this professional baseball tryout will allow participants to spend a full day in front of each individual ALPB manager to better demonstrate their abilities. The mini-camps will be attended by scouts from Major League Baseball and other North American professional baseball leagues.

The Atlantic League has guaranteed to offer a minimum of 34 contracts to players from the tryouts. Seven of the eight ALPB teams will draft and sign players following the tryouts in each location. The Road Warriors will draft and sign at least 20 players total to help fill their roster for the 2020 Championship Season.

"The mini-camps will provide unparalleled opportunity to players," said Rick White, President of the Atlantic League. "Seldom do tryout organizers guarantee to sign players. To offer the chance to play in the ALPB to more than 30 mini-camp participants is extraordinary, and our past tryout performance speaks for itself."

In 2019, the Atlantic League/Prospect Dugout Player Showcase in Lakeland, Fla. attracted 284 players, of which 41 participants signed to play professional baseball during the 2019 season. 11 of those players were signed to Atlantic League contracts following the Showcase. The full list of players can be viewed.

About Prospect Dugout

Prospect Dugout provides exposure, information, and instruction for baseball players seeking to transition to the next level of diamond sports development. PD resources benefit professional, college, high school, and youth baseball players.

Founded in 2015, Prospect Dugout connects diamond sports players and coaches around the world. A digital resource initially built to help aspiring high school players get exposure for college, Prospect Dugout now directly impacts all levels of baseball, including Major League Baseball.

