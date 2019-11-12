Blue Crabs Release Revamped Backfin Buddies Kids Club Plan

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the arrival of the revamped MyEyeDr. Backfin Buddies Kids Club program for the 2020 season on Tuesday afternoon. Click here to purchase the plan.

The new program maintains all of the original low-cost, kid friendly perks from the Backfin Buddies plan you know and love, but adds a plethora of new and exciting advantages. For just $25, kids will get free admission to all 12 Blue Crabs Friday home games in addition to exclusive merchandise such as a t-shirt, backpack, and lanyard. The new perks for 2020 include a ticket to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Regency Furniture Stadium, 10% off a birthday party at the ballpark, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and access, and all Buddies will receive all of their tickets in hand, which means no more waiting in line for your ticket.

As if that wasn't enough additional excitement, we will be rolling out a brand new, fan-inspired Backfin Buddies Parents Plan. For just $100, parents of Backfin Buddies will get free admission into all Blue Crabs Friday home games, a ticket to the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game, the same guaranteed seat right next to your kids for every game, and tickets in hand (based on availability).

Sam Rubin, Blue Crabs Marketing Coordinator said about the plan, "The parents plan was an idea completely generated from the fans. Our goal is to best satisfy Crustacean Nation, and we feel as though this plan tends to fans best interests."

The Blue Crabs have been the hub for fun and entertainment in Southern Maryland for the last 12 years. As we look forward to our next 12, we unveil this plan with the fans in mind.

