Skeeters Rally Late, Walk off over Patriots

Sugar Land, Texas - The Somerset Patriots (18-12) failed to finish out a late lead for the second-straight night on Monday, dropping the series opener to the Sugar Land Skeeters (20-12) 7-6 at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning on a Juan Silverio (4) two-run home run to left-center field. Anthony Giansanti (4) increased the Skeeters' lead to 3-0 with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth.

Somerset began its comeback in the top of the fifth inning. A two-run triple from Craig Massey got the Patriots on the board before an Edwin Espinal sacrifice fly tied it up one batter later.

The Patriots then took the lead in the next inning on a Ramon Flores RBI triple, Alfredo Rodriguez RBI single and a Gabriel Bracamonte sacrifice fly.

The Skeeters responded in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out, two-run rally to get within a run. Alberto Cordero's RBI double to right-center field made it 6-4 before Jabari Henry pitched in with a pinch-hit RBI single.

Zach Zinicola worked around a leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth to keep Somerset in front 6-5, but the lead would not survive the night. Silver drew a leadoff walk to begin the ninth for Sugar Land before Zach Borenstein ended the game with an opposite-field, two-run, walk-off home run off Patriots' closer Mike Antonini (1-1).

Matt Purke (2-0) got the win with a scoreless ninth. Antonini yielded two runs without recording an out to take the loss. Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

Somerset and Sugar Land continue their seven-game series Tuesday night. Southpaw David Holberg (0-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound for the Patriots against Skeeters' lefty Roy Merritt (2-1, 1.55 ERA). First pitch at Constellation Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET (7:05 p.m. CT).

