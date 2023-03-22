Skate with the Hat Tricks Sunday, March 26th

Danbury, CT - On Sunday, March 26th, the Danbury Hat Tricks welcome all fans to stay after the 3PM game against the Delaware Thunder to take to the ice and skate with your favorite players!

We welcome all fans of all ages! Any fan 17 years or under is invited to use this link to register for a complimentary ticket to the game.

The Danbury Ice Arena provides the option for skate rental at the arena for those who do not have their own.

Any additional questions can be sent to Chris Lynch- clynch@danburyhattricks.com

We look forward to welcoming all our fans to skate with the Hat Tricks!

