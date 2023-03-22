April 8: Autism Awareness Night Rundown

Biloxi, MS - On Saturday, April 8, your Mississippi Sea Wolves will be hosting Autism Awareness Night when they face the Motor City Rockers. The Sea Wolves will be wearing specialty Autism Awareness jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

The game, scheduled for a 7:05pm puck drop, will be presented to fans in a calmer environment to prevent sensory overload. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

