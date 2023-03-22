April 7 '90s Throwback Night

Biloxi, MS - Get ready to head back in time on Friday, April 7 as your Sea Wolves take on the Motor City Rockers for 90s Night brought to you by Star Cleaners! The Sea Wolves will be wearing specialty 90s themed uniforms with select jerseys being auctioned off live after the game. Others will be auctioned on the Dash App.

We will also be hosting the Biloxi Shuckers in the Wolves Den! They will be running our first intermission, featuring the Crawfish Boil Racer, Spud, Colonel Cob and Crawford!

For ticketing information, please visit Ticketmaster.com or visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office.

