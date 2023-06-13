Sixth Straight Sell-Out Fuels Thunder's Seventh Win

June 13, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - For the sixth straight game, the best fans in baseball sold out Trenton Thunder Ballpark, and fueled your Thunder to a

9-6 victory over the State College Spikes on Tuesday night. Another crowd of 7,000 plus showed out in full force, as good hitting and

pitching aided Trenton in the win. After falling behind 2-0 the Thunder responded in their half of the third when Chase Engelhard

started off the inning with a triple down the right field line. Colton Becker started his hot night off by driving in Engelhard an inning

later with a single up the middle, cutting the deficit to one.

After Villanova product Devin Rivera went three strong innings, the Thunder made the call to the bullpen for right-hander Jorden

Sesar for two innings of quality relief work allowing just one hit, striking out two, and earning his first win of the year. Lefty JD Ogden

followed Sesar and was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam. Garrett French was able to scatter three hits during his one inning

while also recording three strikeouts.

Your Thunder did most of their damage in the fourth and fifth innings when they poured in back-to-back four spots. Evan Sleight

started the fourth with a double to the left field wall and later scored to tie the game after a wild pitch and Chris Brito ground out.

Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of The Game Colton Becker got the party started with a three-run blast in the fourth for his

first Hyundai Homerun of the year to make it a 5-2 Thunder lead. The next inning, Anthony Calarco hit an RBI double to left center

that plated Socrates Bardatsos. Evan Sleight would drive in his league leading 15th RBI that score Calarco to make it 7-2. Then left

fielder Alden Mathes got in on the action by scorching a two-run shot over the right-field wall making it 9-2 Thunder.

State College would have 15 hits in this game but would only muster six runs. They chipped away at the deficit in the seventh on an

Elie Kligman RBI single. They tacked on two more in their half of the eighth on an RBI double from Cameron Bufford and a Sacrifice

fly from Tyler Wilson to score Kyle Huckstorf. The Spikes got their sixth run in the ninth when Ethan Mendoza hit an RBI single for his

third hit of the night. The Thunder turned to Carlton Perkins for the final three outs and picked up their seventh win of the season to

improve to a league best 7-3.

Your Trenton Thunder return to action Wednesday June 14th at 7:00 as they play host to the State College Spikes for game two of a

three game series. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for our Dash T-Shirt give away for the first 1,030 kids ages 5-13 Presented

by Kampus Klothes & Autism Awareness Night. To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit

trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.