Cutters' Offensive Struggles Continue

Williamsport, PA - A few late inning rallies came up short in the Crosscutters 3-1 loss to West Virginia.

Will Schomberg gave the Cutters four shutout frames in his second start, allowing three hits and four walks. He was able to strand the base runners using solid defensive play behind him and a pair of strike outs.

West Virginia took the lead against reliver Jason Bodin in the Top of the 5th inning. Utilizing one hit, two walks and a hit batter, the Black Bears were able to plate three runs in the inning.

Bodin allowed those three runs in his three innings of work, which included a perfect frame in the Top of the 6th. Bodin would take the loss, his first of the season.

The Cutters scored their lone run in the Bottom of the 7th inning, which was started by a lead off walk from Colson Lawrence. Lawrence would steal 2nd and 3rd base, setting up a sacrifice fly from Reed Chumley, to make it a 3-1 game.

Williamsport threatened in the Bottom of the 8th inning, getting their first hit of the night from Adam Parzych on a bounding ball through the left side. That was followed by a Stanley Tucker walk to put two on with one out for pinch hitter Ryan Ignaffo.

Ingaffo rifled a pitch into the right-center gap, but it was caught on a diving effort by centerfielder Cade Vedusco. Parzych was caught well off the bag at 2nd base, leading to a rally-ending double play.

In the Bottom of the 9th, Colson Lawrence ripped a pitch into the left field gap for a lead off single, but was thrown out easily at 2nd trying to leg out a double. The Cutters would go down in order in the 9th, cementing their second-straight loss.

The Crosscutters close out the series with West Virginia Wednesday night, first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Cutters Carvings: The two hits from the Cutters are a new season-low...It was the first game the Cutters failed to get an extra base hit...Tonight's game was played in two hours and twenty-three minutes, the quickest game of the season.

