Six-Year MLB Veteran Deven Marrero Joins Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Deven Marrero. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Deven has a track record of success throughout his career and helps fortify our infield," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to add him to the roster and kick off our season on Friday night."

Marrero spent parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues, including three with the Boston Red Sox (2015-17), one with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2018) and two with the Miami Marlins (2019, 2021). He combined to play in 173 games, totaling six home runs, 38 RBIs, 55 runs, 65 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, 11 stolen bases and 26 walks. The Miami native's first MLB hit came on July 20, 2015, against the Los Angeles Angels. His first MLB home run came on September 28 of that year at Yankee Stadium off Yankees reliever Caleb Cotham. He also posted a .984 fielding percentage in The Show, spending time at all four infield positions.

The 31-year-old played in 59 games during the 2021 season at Triple-A Jacksonville in addition to his Major League stint. He finished the year with five homers, 21 RBIs, 23 runs, 39 hits and seven doubles. In 2019, the Arizona State University alum launched a career-high 15 home runs, adding 42 RBIs, 55 runs, 94 hits, 16 doubles and two triples in 112 games with Triple-A New Orleans. His best season came in 2014 when he was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Red Sox and a Baseball America Double-A All-Star after hitting .291 with a .371 on-base percentage with the Portland Sea Dogs. Marrero was originally selected by the Red Sox in the first round (24th overall pick) of the 2012 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

