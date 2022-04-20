Enrollment Open for York Hiring Fair May 11

(York, Pa.) - SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) are ready to help area companies continue their growth and the economy's recovery by pairing them with local job seekers.

The two organizations announced today the return of the York Hiring Fair, which will match up companies and candidates on Wednesday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park in downtown York. The event is the first of three that will be held this summer at the ballpark; the others will be held July 14 and September 15.

Previous iterations of the Hiring Fair, now entering its fifth year, have drawn more than 60 area companies to the ballpark's concourse for one-on-one conversations and information exchanges with York area residents seeking everything from first-time employment to the next steps in their careers.

Organizers again invite everything from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between to register for a booth in this year's Hiring Fair. The May 11 event will also feature employers who will consider formerly incarcerated applicants on a case by case basis.

Interested companies can learn more and register here.

"We know from talking to our members and companies in the York area that they need to grow their workforce," said YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber. "In a competitive talent market, York County has a lot to offer employees in all industries. We're happy to embark in this partnership to recruit talented individuals, and encourage all employers with open positions to post on our YoCoPathways.com portal and join us for the slate of Hiring Fairs this year."

"All of us at the station are thrilled to be a part of the solution for the staffing challenges we need to solve to keep York's economy healthy," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "We are very hopeful that our latest partnership with the YCEA will be an extremely helpful resource for businesses in our area and really hope many will take advantage of this great opportunity."

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

