Ducks Dispatch Black Sox to Finish Perfect Exhibition Slate

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 9-2 in a spring training game on Wednesday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Black Sox opened the scoring in the second inning on Chris Viscuso's RBI double and Robert Burns' RBI single. The Ducks answered back with four runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead. An RBI infield single by L.J. Mazzilli, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Sam Travis and two run-scoring wild pitches did the damage.

Long Island added two more runs in the fourth on Johnni Turbo's RBI infield single and a double play that scored Joe DeCarlo. DeCarlo's RBI single to left in the fifth increased the Ducks lead to 7-2.

Another pair of runs came home for the Flock in the sixth when Vladimir Frias scored on a wild pitch and Deibinson Romero drew a bases loaded walk. Matt Catalfo rounded out the scoring in the eighth with a long solo home run to right-center field.

Scott Harkin started for the Ducks and pitched a perfect first inning, striking out two. Anderson DeLeon tossed two scoreless innings of relief for Long Island, striking out six. Joe Iorio, Sandy Baez, James Varela, Cody Beckman and Frank Moscatiello all threw one scoreless inning apiece for the Flock, as the Ducks pitching staff totaled 16 strikeouts.

