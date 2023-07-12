Six-Run Fifth Leads Lancaster Past Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 9-6 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster opened the scoring in the third on a two-run single to left field by Andretty Cordero off Ducks starter McKenzie Mills. Long Island jumped in front with a four-run fourth inning against Barnstormers starter Jared Lakind on RBI singles by Sam Travis and Alex Dickerson, an RBI double by Wilson Ramos and a wild pitch that scored Dickerson.

However, the Barnstormers took the lead back with six runs in the fifth to go ahead 8-4. A two-run single by Melvin Mercedes and a two-run homer to left by Trayvon Robinson highlighted the inning. Ariel Sandoval's solo homer to left in the seventh made it a five-run ballgame. The Ducks trimmed the deficit to 9-6 in the seventh on Alejandro De Aza's RBI single and Travis' RBI double, but they were unable to pull even.

Lakind (4-2) picked up the win, tossing six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five. Mills (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on nine hits and two walks in five innings with four strikeouts. Mike Adams collected his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Travis led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run. De Aza added two hits, an RBI and a run.

