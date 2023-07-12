Revs Unable To Keep Hounds Out Of Endzone

July 12, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution got out-bashed by the Spire City Ghost Hounds, dropping game two of their series, 18-12 at WellSpan Park on Wednesday night. The slugfest saw both teams put up seven-run innings and both offenses tally four home runs in what tied the second-highest scoring game (combined) in franchise history.

York struck first as Drew Mendoza ripped an opposite field double to start the bottom of the second inning, and Trey Martin traded places with him on an RBI double to left center for the game's first run. Martin stole third base, tying Tomo Otosaka for the league lead with 26 steals, and was brought home by a Nellie Rodriguez RBI groundout making it 2-0 Revs after two.

Spire City cut the York lead in half as Leobaldo Cabrera tagged a solo homer to left in the third, slicing it to 2-1.

York starter Pedro Vasquez and Spire City's John Witkowski both settled down until the fifth inning, when both teams erupted for football scores.

In the top of the fifth, Spire City took a 7-2 lead after scoring six runs on seven hits. Starlin Castro gave the Hounds the lead with a two-run double to right center. That broke the dam as RBI hits followed by Raudy Read and Kole Cottam (double) before Craig Dedelow smacked a two-run double to cap the outburst.

The Revs answered with a bundle, scoring seven times to claim a 9-7 lead. Jhon Nunez launched a home run to right field, making it 7-3. Trent Giambrone laced a single off the leg of Witkowski who was pulled from the game due to injury after 4.1 innings. He was replaced by Brendan Medoro who failed to get an out. Otosaka greeted the reliever by bunting for a hit with the ball thrown away by third baseman Jimmy Paredes putting runners at second and third with only one out. Troy Stokes Jr. ripped a two-run double to left field to bring home two, and Mendoza legged out a hustle double to right center, plating Stokes Jr. Richard Urena came up with two on and blasted a three-run bomb to right-center field giving the Revs the lead back and capping the seven-run frame.

Castro cracked his first home run of the year, a solo shot to left center in the top of the sixth off reliever Tasker Strobel to make it a 9-8 game. Will McAffer entered and got two big outs, leaving the bases loaded.

York had two in scoring position with no outs in the bottom of the sixth after a Giambrone double, but Otosaka hit a screamer to Castro that was caught at second base with the infield in, and the Revs failed to add to the lead.

York went to Victor Capellan who only got two outs in the top of the seventh. Castro tied the game with a two-out single up the middle, and after a pair of walks loaded the bases, Paredes legged out a go-ahead infield single off Nelvin Correa to cap a nine-pitch battle, giving the Ghost Hounds a 10-9 lead.

Urena tied the game with his second homer of the night, a solo shot off the right field tents to square things at 10-10 in the bottom of the seventh on his second multi-homer game of the year and third of his career.

Correa (2-2) struggled in the eighth as Spire City took the lead on a ground ball and got a three-run homer to left from Cabrera, his second long ball of the night as the Hounds leapt in front 14-10. Paredes added a three-run shot of his own on a homer to right center greeting righty Andrew Gross as Spire City completed its seven-spot, building a commanding 17-10 lead.

Spire City got a pinch-hit RBI single from pitcher Dustin Beggs in the top of the ninth, coming against Revs infielder Alexis Pantoja who was brought in to pitch the final inning.

Rodriguez added a two-run homer to right center for the Revs in the bottom of the ninth, capping the scoring on his 12th of the year.

York lefty Nick Raquet (7-5, 3.41) squares off with southpaw Winston Lavendier (2-3, 6.65) on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. It's Camp Day presented by Papa Johns and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.