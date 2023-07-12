Warren Outing Guides Lancaster To Win

July 12, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Zach Warren struck out five in two innings of relief on Wednesday evening to aid Lancaster to a 9-6 victory over the Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip.

Warren entered the game in the seventh with the tying run at the plate and nobody out after Long Island reached Brandyn Sittinger for four consecutive hits.

The lefty walked Alex Dickerson to load the bases, then struck out Wilson Ramos looking. He got Brantley Bell swinging for the second out. Tzu-Wei Lin grounded into a force out at second to close the inning.

In the eighth, Warren struck out the side to maintain the lead. Mike Adams took it off the sheet in the ninth for his third save.

Andretty Cordero staked Lancaster and Jared Lakind (4-2) to a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Ducks surged ahead in the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk to Ruben Tejada and their first chain of four consecutive hits. A wild pitch by Lakind allowed the fourth run to score before he could escape the inning.

Lancaster responded by reaching McKenzie Mills (1-2) for a six-run fifth inning. Anthony Peroni and Trace Loehr opened the inning with singles, and Loehr stole second. One out later, Melvin Mercedes lined a two-run single into left center to tie the game. Mercedes would score on a two-out double to left by Ariel Sandoval, who, in turn, came home on a single to left by Wilson Garcia. Trayvon Robinson capped the inning with a two-run homer to left.

Sandoval produced Lancaster's ninth run with a solo homer in the seventh.

Nile Ball (3-4) will make the start in the series finale on Thursday at 11:05, squaring off against Stephen Tarpley (3-3). Fans may follow the game on FloBaseball, starting at 11:00 AM.

NOTES: The Barnstormers have scored 36 runs on 52 hits in the three official games of the second half...Yeison Coca lost a streak of 11 games; he was the lone Barnstormer in the lineup without a hit in the game...Ariel Sandoval took the league batting lead back with two doubles and a homer...Cordero is batting .400 (38-for-95) since June 17 with 26 RBI...Robinson's last three homers have been from the right side of the plate...Lakind won against the Ducks for the first time in his career...He had been 0-3 with a 2.52 ERA entering the night.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.