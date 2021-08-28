Six Run Eighth Inning Lifts Mustangs to Win

Great Falls, MT - The Billings Mustangs snapped a two game losing skid on Friday evening at Centene Stadium, defeating the Great Falls Voyagers 10-7.

Ben Norman stole the show early. The former Iowa Hawkeye blasted his 11th home run of the season to make it 2-0 Voyagers after one inning.

After Christian Sepulveda, Anthony Amicangelo and Tristen Carranza each singled in a run to take a 3-2 lead in the third, Norman answered right back with a two RBI single to retake a 4-3 lead.

A Freddy Achecar sacrifice fly tied the game at four at the halfway point. Once again, the Voyagers responded quickly with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-4.

Neither team would score until the top of the eighth inning when the Mustangs offense exploded for six runs. Just like in the third inning, Jalen Garcia, Christian Sepulveda and Anthony Amicangelo would each single in runs all in-a-row before Tristen Carranza belted a two-run home run to left field to cap off the inning. The Mustangs led 10-5 after eight innings of play. Great Falls collected two runs in the ninth inning off Andrew Click, but Billings would hold on to win 10-7.

Carranza collected his first multi-hit game in the month of August. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI. Anthony Amicangelo also collected another three RBI as well, he leads the team with 72 on the season.

The Mustangs (38-46/20-16) and Voyagers meet in game four tomorrow. First pitch at 7:00 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

