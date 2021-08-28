Hawks Use a Flurry of Late Runs to Bury Chukars

Idaho Falls, ID - Scoring late would allow the Boise Hawks (22-15) to take control and bury the Idaho Falls Chukars (19-18) by a final score of 12-5 on Friday night at Melaleuca Field.

Neither team could hold control in the early portion of the contest, with Boise scoring two runs in the top of the second, only to lose the lead in the bottom half of the inning to a Tyler Van Marter three-run home run.

Boise would respond with a lead capturing homer of their own in the top of the third when Hidekel Gonzalez went over the right-center fence with two outs and Alejandro Rivero on first, pushing the Hawks ahead by a run making it 4-3.

Idaho Falls would answer back with two of their own to swing the game back in their favor, before Boise tied it at five in the top of the fourth.

Leading off the inning, Greg White put a ball off the wall in right-center to get into scoring position right away, before crossing the plate on Jason Dicochea's sacrifice fly to the warning track in center.

After that the game would settle down offensively, mostly because Jayce Vancena went on a string from the fourth inning until the seventh retiring 11 straight before giving up a hit to Matt Feinstein.

Vancena would strand Feinstein at second by getting Hunter Hisky to ground out, and left the game after seven, needing his offense to make something happen to earn him the win.

The offense would pick him up, scoring four runs, thanks to two Chukar errors and a Jason Dicochea two run home run in the top of the eighth, and then just for fun, tack on three insurance tallies in the ninth.

Tonight's victory gave Boise their 13th win this season over their in-state rival, clinching the Highway Series and the Traffic Cone Trophy in the 24 game season-long battle.

Game 23 of the year between the two sides is scheduled for 7:15 on Saturday, as the Boise Hawks continue their second half playoff push behind their right-handed starter, Liam Steigerwald.

