Vibes Win Third-Straight Behind Surprising Offensive Performance from Pitcher Seth Davis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes won their third consecutive game for the first time this season, thanks to an incredible hitting spectacle by pitcher Seth Davis. Davis was a late insert into what was the second game of Friday's night's doubleheader against the Grand Junction Rockies, starting in right field after tossing 49 pitches in 2 innings in the first game.

The highlight of the night came in Davis' first at bat in the bottom of the second inning, where he proceeded to hit a towering two-run homer to right field. In his next at bat, Davis would keep his stat line on the night, as well as his season batting average, perfect, singling off of losing pitcher Cade Crader in the bottom of the fourth inning. Davis would finish the night 2-2 with a walk, and 2 RBI.

The Vibes secured the series victory with the 6-4 win, never having trailed all night, and things appear to be trending higher than they have all season. They look to add the cherry on top Saturday night with another victory against Grand Junction, in the final game of this five game series.

