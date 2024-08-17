Six-Run 6th Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads Friday

August 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - Play in a 6-game slate resumed between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers on Friday after play was put on hold the night prior due to rain. Both teams found the win column in the first 2 games of the series with big nights of offensive production playing a role in wins for both teams. That trend would continue Friday as the victor would find a double digit run total once again. For the 2nd time in the series, it would be the bats of the Voyagers that would prove to have the advantage.

Great Falls would find their advantage thanks to big swings tallying 7 extra base hits as a team throughout the game. A 6-run rally in the top of the 6th inning would also play a big role allowing Great Falls to break the game open taking a 10-2 lead. This combined with a quality outing from starter Nate Madej allowed Great Falls to get into the win column for the 2nd time this week in a 12-6 win.

