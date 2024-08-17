Blackman's Gem, Denning's Granny, Give Mustangs W

August 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Greg Blackman bounces back from a tough second inning and sent down 15 of the final 17 batters he faced in a 6-1 win over Ogden Saturday.

The Mustangs take a three game to two series lead and have won six of their last eight games. They have a chance to win their first six-game series since they beat the Great Falls Voyagers four games to two in May.

In the second, Drew Brutcher doubled and moved to third after Blackman hit Raymond Gil with a pitch and walked Nick Ultsch. In a 0-1 count, Blackman hit another batter, Landen Barnes, to bring home Brutcher to make it 1-0.

Blackman responded by retiring the next nine hitters in a row.

In the bottom of the third, a Dylan Leach RBI single tied the game at one. In the fourth, Evan Blum hit his first home run since June 16th to lead off the inning and give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.

With one out, a pair of singles from Blake Evans and Wyatt Crenshaw and a walk from Jacob Kline set the table for Connor Denning. He pulled a ball 416 feet into the parking lot in right field for a grand slam to give the Mustangs a 6-1 lead.

It's only the third grand slam of the season for the Mustangs.

Brendan Medoro took over for the Mustangs in the seventh and pitched three innings scoreless giving up just one hit and a walk with three strikeouts while inducing two double plays.

In the eighth, Pearce Howard singled. However, Medoro forced Chris Sargent to ground out into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

In the ninth, Brutcher walked to lead off the inning, but struck out True Fontenot and induced a ground ball double play to Ultsch to end the game.

Justin Fuson takes the rock Sunday afternoon. Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

