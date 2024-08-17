Kleinsorge Carves up Hawks in Shutout Win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Justin Kleinsorge held the Boise Hawks scoreless over a season-high seven innings pitched, leading the Ballers to a 4-0 win on Friday night. After dropping the first three games of the series against Boise, Oakland responded by handing the Hawks just their second shutout loss this year.

Kleinsorge punched out a season-best 11 hitters and allowed only three hits. He did not walk a batter, and has issued just one free pass in total in his last three starts. With seven incredible innings, Kleinsorge fully deserved his fourth straight winning decision.

The Ballers didn't need much offense to support Kleinsorge, and Jaylen Smith was the first to his aid. Smith started the bottom of the second with a majestic solo shot to left field, allowing his pitcher to toss the horsehide with the lead.

Kleinsorge showed his appreciation by firing four perfect frames to begin his outing. He retired the first 12 Hawks he faced, five via the strikeout.

Boise second baseman Max Jung-Goldberg made a pair of catastrophic errors on the same play in the fourth. With two outs in the inning, Payton Harden hit a routine ground ball at him, and Jung-Goldberg bobbled it and threw it away, which allowed Smith to score from second.

The errors allowed the inning to continue, and Daunte Stuart took advantage with an opposite-field double to right, plating Harden. Then, Stephen Wilmer planted a bloop single into left field to score Stuart and extend Oakland's advantage to 4-0.

Kleinsorge continued to shove through the seventh. Connor Sullivan entered in the eighth, ran into a bases-loaded jam and got Troy Viola to pop out to end the threat.

Carson Lambert took over in the ninth. He struck out two and helped the Ballers secure their third shutout victory of the season.

The Ballers face off against Boise ace Mike Peterson on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

