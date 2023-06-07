Six Homers Shoot Travs over Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers bashed a season high six home runs to top the Tulsa Drillers, 15-9 in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon. Three of the homers came in the decisive 11th inning including the go-ahead shot from Jonatan Clase. Logan Warmoth homered twice in the game, going deep in the opening inning and then going back-to-back with Clase in the 11th. Isiah Gilliam homered and drove in four for the second consecutive game and posted the first four hit game of the season for Arkansas. Both teams led by multiple runs on more than one occasion on the afternoon.

Moments That Mattered

* Isaiah Campbell struck out pinch-hitter Kody Hoese with the potential winning run at third base to end the 10th inning.

* Clase hit a 2-2 pitch from Braydon Fisher out to right field putting Arkansas in front by two, and for good, in the top of the 11th. Warmoth then followed with a solo shot on the very next pitch.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Logan Warmoth: 3-4, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* RF Isiah Gilliam: 4-4, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas is now one game back of Tulsa with 16 to play in the first half of the season.

* It was the first time the Travs had hit consecutive home runs this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Kyle Tyler (2-4, 6.18) starting for Arkansas against River Ryan (1-1, 1.67) for Tulsa. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

