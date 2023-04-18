Six-Game Homestand Begins Tonight

Fresh off of scoring 29 runs in their last two games on the road, the Frogs return home for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians, beginning tonight at 7:05.

Rayl Alcantara gets the start today and is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

Vancouver, an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, is in first place in the Northwest League, though the Canadians (4-1) have only played five games because four of their contests have been rained out.

Two exciting teams, four great promotions, and an international flare mark three of the many reasons why you should come out to Funko Field for the second homestand of the season. And don't forget to try our limited edition "Poutine Dog," a tribute to our friends from the north.

Please note this week's non-traditional start times:

Tuesday - 7:05

Wednesday - 6:05

Thursday - 11:05

Friday - 7:05

Saturday - 4:05

Sunday - 4:05

Wednesday, April 19, will be Baseball Bingo Night at the ballpark as Tulalip Casino will be giving fans a chance to win big. It is also our first Silver Sluggers game of the season!

Every Thursday night, the AquaSox celebrate with ThrowbackThursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light. Remember, this Thursday is a Day Game. Gates open at 10 am. First pitch at 11:05!

Friday, April 21, will be the renewal of a time-honored AquaSox tradition, Funko Friday! This week's free Funko items will be lanyards and pins presented by Funko.

Saturday, April 22, is our second BECU Family Night as families will have the opportunity to get $7.00 Field Reserved tickets, while supplies last.

We wrap up the homestand with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday on April 23. Get your four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, sodas, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers all for just $44.00! Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases to fulfill their dreams of being on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

