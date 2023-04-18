C's, Rogers Announce Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and Rogers Communications Inc. today announced the debut of Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium as part of a five-year agreement that runs through the 2027 season.

Building on a partnership that spans more than a decade, Rogers becomes the official naming rights partner of the Canadians. The field at Nat Bailey Stadium, originally built in 1951 and given its current moniker in 1978, will now be known as Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

"We're proud to be growing our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians and to welcome fans to the newly named Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers Communications. "We're committed to helping the next generation of players reach their full potential and supporting local communities through our expanded partnership with the Canadians."

In addition to the naming rights, Rogers is partnering with the Canadians on an annual community initiative and provide Rogers customers with unique experiences at the ballpark.

"Expanding our relationship with Rogers comes right as this franchise and this ballpark begin a new era," said Jake Kerr, Chair of the Vancouver Canadians. "With full season baseball back in Vancouver and state-of-the-art renovations on the way for this historic building, we couldn't have imagined a better partner than Rogers to help us write this next chapter of our team's history."

The 2023 season - Vancouver's third as the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays - is currently underway. The C's return home April 25-30 for a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds (Giants).

For more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com.

