Dylan Moore to Make Rehab Appearance in Everett

The Mariners' Dylan Moore has been nursing a left oblique strain, which has kept him on the Injured List since March 29. Tonight, he will take a huge step in his road back to T-Mobile Park as he begins a rehab assignment in Everett. Moore will start for the AquaSox in their 7:05 PM game against the Vancouver Canadians.

A four-year big leaguer, Moore is known for his uncanny defensive versatility. He can play practically every outfield and infield position, making him a true privilege over a long season. Moore is also an effective base stealer, having swiped 21 bases for the Mariners in 2021 and 2022.

Moore was originally drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. After bouncing around the Rangers, Braves, and Brewers minor league systems, the Mariners signed Moore to a Major League contract before the 2019 campaign, and he subsequently made his big league debut with Seattle that same season.

