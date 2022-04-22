Single Game Tickets on Sale May 2nd

Single game tickets for Stingers Baseball will go on sale Monday, May 2nd at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to to purchase tickets at willmarstingers.com, stopping by the Stingers ticket office located at Bill Taunton Stadium, or by calling 320-222-2010.

The Stingers open their season on May 30th in Rochester against the Honkers. The home opener is Wednesday, June 1st against the Eau Claire Express.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2022 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

The 2022 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

