Loggers Unveil All 20-Year Team
April 22, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - As the La Crosse Loggers continue to prepare for Opening Day of the upcoming 2022 season, the team's 20th season of play in the Northwoods League, the votes have been tallied and today the All 20-Year Team was unveiled.
23 former Loggers have made it to Major League Baseball over the Loggers first 19 seasons and, not surprisingly, several of those current big leaguers highlight the all 20-year team including such names as Max Scherzer (New York Mets), Chris Sale (Boston Red Sox), Matt Chapman (Toronto Blue Jays) and Andrew Knapp (Pittsburgh Pirates).
Andy McKay, the current Senior Director of Player Development for the Seattle Mariners, was named as the all 20-year field manager as his 198-137 career mark is still the highest winning percentage of any Loggers skipper to-date and his #6 is the only number retired in Loggers history.
