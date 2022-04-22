Woodchucks Sign 2 More Illini and 1 Purple Ace for 2022 Season

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks announce the Signing of Wisconsin native Brent Widder along with two more fighting Illini, Cal Hejza and Camden Janik for the 2022 season.

IF - Brent Widder | 6'0" | Jr. | - University of Evansville

Brent, a Wisconsin native played high school ball at Sheboygan North High School. This season for the Purple Aces Brent has hit .322 with 13 home runs with 30 RBIs. One of his standout games this season was on April 16th, where he drove in 5 different runs while playing against Missouri State.

IF - Cal Hejza | 5'11" | So. | University of Illinois

Cal comes from Oswego Illinois where he was the 22nd ranked recruit in the state according to Perfect Game. This season at Illinois Cal has recorded 22 hits and stolen home 5 times. One of his highlight games from this season came when playing Southern Illinois on March 18th he scored 3 different runs

C - Camden Janik | 5'10" | Fr. | University of Illinois

Coming out of high school Camden was the 2nd ranked catcher and the 14th best player in Illinois per Prep Baseball Report. Since getting to UIUC in Camden's limited appearances he has a batting average of .400 with one homerun and has only been struck out once.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

