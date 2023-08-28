Single Game Tickets for Potential Dragons Playoffs Games on Sale Now

The Dayton Dragons today announced that single-game playoff tickets will be made available for purchase by the general public starting Monday, August 28. Stadium tickets will cost $10 and lawn tickets will be only $5.

"We wanted to reward the very best fans in all of sports with a great offer for the playoffs," said Dragons president Robert Murphy. "This could be a great year for the Dayton community. Our faithful fans kept the long-standing sellout streak alive at more than 1,500 games and we could finish with an exciting run for the playoffs with a competitive team. What a memorable season here at Day Air Ballpark!"

The Dragons are in a fight for a playoff spot. If they can finish first in the Midwest League East Division second half standings, they will qualify for postseason play for the first time since 2017. Entering the series with Great Lakes, with 12 games to play, the Dragons trail West Michigan by three and a half games.

In the Midwest League playoffs, four teams qualify and play in the first round in the East and West Divisions, then the championship series is played between the East Division Champion and the West Division Champion. During each series, the winner must win 2 of 3 games.

GREAT LAKES

DAYTON DRAGONS

ROUND 1: Best-of-3 FINAL ROUND: Best-of-3

September 12-15, 2023 September 17-20, 2023 CHAMPION

CEDAR RAPIDS KERNELS

Second Half West Champion

If the Dragons reach the playoffs, the schedule will be as follows:

Round 1

Game #1: Tuesday, September 12, Great Lakes at the Dragons, Day Air Ballpark, 7:05 PM.

Game #2: Thursday, September 14, Dragons at Great Lakes, time TBD.

Game #3 (if necessary): Friday, September 15, Dragons at Great Lakes, time TBD.

Championship Round

Game #1: Sunday, September 17, TBD at the Dragons, Day Air Ballpark, 7:05 PM.

Game #2: Tuesday, September 19, Dragons at West Division Champion, time TBD.

Game #3 (if necessary): Wednesday, September 20, Dragons at West Division Champion, time TBD.

Tickets for the playoffs are only $10 and can be purchased online at daytondragons.com.

If the Dragons don't make the playoffs or don't make the championship, all ticket purchases will be refunded.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 100 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #5 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL with at least 20 innings. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#8 prospect), and outfielder Austin Hendrick (#17 prospect).

