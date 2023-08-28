Dayton Dragons Sellout Streak Continues

The Dayton Dragons announced today that the sellout streak has reached 1,501 games with the latest sellout this past Sunday. The Dragons are on the road for six games before returning to Day Air Ballpark, as they continue a push for the playoffs.

The final homestand of the season will feature a Community All-Stars presentation on September 5, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, the final "Party at the Plaza", presented by Water Street District, and post-game fireworks display, presented by Tipico Sportsbook, on September 8, Academic All-Stars presentation on September 9, presented by Edison State Community College, Veteran Salute presentation on September 10, presented by CareSource Military & Veterans(tm), and more.

Limited stadium and lawn tickets remain for the last homestand and can be purchased online or through the Dragons Box Office. Fans will have one more opportunity to take advantage of the Dragons "Back to School" offer to receive 50% off a stadium seat. Using unlock code "FUN" online at daytondragons.com, fans will receive $5 in baseball bucks to spend on concessions, 20% off in the Dragons Den Team Store while at the ballpark, and a Dragons bobblehead for your group. Dragons fans may also call the Dragons Box Office to redeem via phone.

"We have a great atmosphere at Day Air Ballpark and wanted to provide an affordable option for families and friends who are spending their summer at home in the Miami Valley," said Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deusch. "With this package, we are hoping to bring more fans out and continue the Dragons sellout streak."

As the regular season wraps up, the Dragons have begun renewing for 2024 season tickets. Season ticket holders in the Dragons Family or Business Clubs can expect to receive more information shortly. For fans interested in joining and receiving great benefits like exclusive access to events, specialty gifts, and more, please contact the Dragons via email at dragons@daytondragons.com, via phone at (937) 228-2287, or online at daytondragons.com.

