Keaschall and Velez Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids; Carr Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Wichita, Perez Released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Luke Keaschall and RHP Ricardo Velez have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. As corresponding moves, LHP Jordan Carr has been transferred to double-A Wichita, and INF Mikey Perez has been released. Both Keaschall's and Velez's jersey numbers are TBD. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with two on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins its final six-game homestand of the regular season against Lake County Tuesday at 6:35.

